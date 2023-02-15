RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $32.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

