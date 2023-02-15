Reviewing Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 8 5 0 2.29 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 7 0 3.00

Dividends

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus price target of $55.07, indicating a potential upside of 39.42%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $56.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kilroy Realty pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 21.20% 4.10% 2.19% Gaming and Leisure Properties 47.91% 17.12% 5.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 4.21 $232.62 million $1.98 19.95 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 11.17 $534.09 million $2.44 21.80

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Kilroy Realty on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle. The company was founded by John B. Kilroy, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013, and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

