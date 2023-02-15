Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,303,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,299 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 207,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,260,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,665,000 after acquiring an additional 53,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

NYSE KO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. 2,294,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151,535. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.