Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 231,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

