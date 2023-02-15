Reston Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. 89,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

