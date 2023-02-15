Reston Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,594,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,080. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

