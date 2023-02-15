Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 523.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. 21,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,511. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36.

