Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at Cfra

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cfra from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.68.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:QSR traded down C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 221,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The stock has a market cap of C$26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.65.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
