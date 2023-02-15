Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.53.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. 272,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,502,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $13,190,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,006,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

