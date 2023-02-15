Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 953,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,301. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

