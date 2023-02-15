Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 2.1%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.43). Approximately 46,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 69,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.46).

The stock has a market cap of £113.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

