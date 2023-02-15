Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $38,362.33 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00426877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.73 or 0.28277264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars.

