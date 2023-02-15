Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $266,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,873 shares of company stock worth $1,190,203. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

