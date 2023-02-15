Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 235.3% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Articles

