Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of RHE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,953. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.
Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.
