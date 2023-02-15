RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Trading 5.7% Higher

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its product pipeline includes RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
