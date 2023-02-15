Redfin (RDFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Redfin Stock Up 3.1 %
RDFN stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $941.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $32.30.
Insider Activity at Redfin
In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.
About Redfin
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
