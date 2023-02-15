Redfin (RDFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin Stock Up 3.1 %

RDFN stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $941.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 296,950 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,987,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

