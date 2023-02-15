Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,085.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,404,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,615,918.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 637,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,192. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.