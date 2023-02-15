Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.75

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.