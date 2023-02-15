Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.15 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $71.30 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.01345368 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006387 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00034796 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.01668975 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

