Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Down 1.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 32,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 262,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several research firms recently commented on QUIS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$216.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

