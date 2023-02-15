Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Endava by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $6,465,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of Endava stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

