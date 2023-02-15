Quent Capital LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

PRU stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

