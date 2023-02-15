Quent Capital LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 88,095.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.06% of MacroGenics worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 281.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 817,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,838,579.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,838,579.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

