Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

