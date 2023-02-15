Quent Capital LLC Buys 418 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

