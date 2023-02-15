Quent Capital LLC Buys 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of CAT opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

