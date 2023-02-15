Quent Capital LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

