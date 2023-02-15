Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.18

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.18 and traded as high as C$31.96. Quebecor shares last traded at C$31.90, with a volume of 411,091 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QBR.B. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.21. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

