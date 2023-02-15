Quantitative Advantage LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,592. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

