Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 9,880 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,549 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.