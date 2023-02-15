Quantitative Advantage LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.14% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $77.64.

