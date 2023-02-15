Quantitative Advantage LLC Lowers Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.41% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of TAXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 11,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $53.52.

