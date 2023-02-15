Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,693 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $631,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 94,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,723. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

