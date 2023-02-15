Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,587. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

