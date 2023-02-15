Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Financial Contrast

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Quanterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -89.24% -18.91% -16.03% IsoPlexis -517.60% -89.63% -57.93%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Quanterix has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quanterix and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 0 6 1 0 2.14 IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Quanterix presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Quanterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quanterix is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quanterix and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $108.65 million 4.57 -$57.69 million ($2.66) -5.03 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 2.36 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Quanterix has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Summary

Quanterix beats IsoPlexis on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

