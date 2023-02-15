Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Down 3.2%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.34 and last traded at $117.68. 62,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 384,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.