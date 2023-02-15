Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) President Sells $1,034,281.08 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 64,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,281.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,176,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,671,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,373,158.92.

On Monday, February 6th, Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,124,235.56.

On Friday, February 3rd, Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08.

XM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

