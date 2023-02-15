Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 329 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.