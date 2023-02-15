Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.