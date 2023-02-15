Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

