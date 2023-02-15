Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,760 shares of company stock worth $5,525,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

