Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,315,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,044,000 after buying an additional 857,516 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 42.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 69,580 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 527,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,928,000 after buying an additional 98,372 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.1 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 256.44%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

