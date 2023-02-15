Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

