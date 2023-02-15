Qtum 24 Hour Volume Hits $39.55 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $284.28 million and approximately $39.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00011963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.92 or 0.06954685 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00081354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00029222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001939 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,536,920 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

