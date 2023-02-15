Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a report released on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

