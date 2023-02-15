Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Magna International stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

