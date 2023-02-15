Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Walt Disney Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $107.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.