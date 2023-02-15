Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

OCSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

OCSL opened at $20.18 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,404.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after buying an additional 18,190,979 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

