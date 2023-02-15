Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Issued By William Blair

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.